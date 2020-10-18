8 / 8

Dhawan brought up his maiden ton in the penultimate over. DC needed 17 from the final over to close out the game and CSK went for Jadeja to bowl that over. With 15 needed from five balls, Axar had no other option but to go big and he did. He slog-swept the second ball of the over for a six and then followed it up with another maximum over long-off. Axar then ran two on the fourth ball of the over and with just 1 needed from the last two balls, hammered another six to take DC home. (Source: IPL)