Bihar polls
- Bihar elections: BJP snub to Chirag came after JD(U) note of caution
- On agenda of RJD-led alliance for Bihar polls: 10 lakh jobs, waiver of farm loans
- NDA will be responsible if am attacked: Cong nominee Maskoor Usmani after BJP's 'Jinnah sympathiser' remark
- Tej Pratap Yadav: The not so big brother
- #Politics: No if or but, Nitish Kumar will be next CM of Bihar, says Amit Shah
- ‘Pain of migrants will translate into votes in Bihar elections’: Sanjay Nirupam
- Bihar elections 2020: Know your candidate
- Lockdown hardship, job loss: cracks in Nitish home citadel
- Tired and underpaid, Anganwadi workers feel neglected in Nitish Kumar’s Bihar
IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan shines as DC crush CSK by 5 win to claim top positionOctober 18, 2020 1:07:51 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesHyderabad battered by heavy rain, again; flooding in some areas
- Ballia firing: Man who shot farmer in presence of cops arrested in Lucknow
- EntertainmentRajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar's Badhaai Do to go on floors in January 2021
- EntertainmentWhat to watch on October 18: The Trial of Chicago 7 is now streaming on Netflix
- TrendingYouTuber Simone Giertz builds photo booth for pet dog using Lego bricks, video goes viral
- TrendingAn ancient math book studied by Amartya Sen leaves netizens intrigued online
- SportsDC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan sizzles, Axar Patel seals it with three sixes
- SportsRCB vs RR: No challenge too stiff as AB de Villiers delivers again
- Opinion Let Modi deliver growth before he can aspire to a place among the pantheon of economic reformers
- The Solidarity Trial dampener: What next?
- LifestyleNew Banksy artwork appears in Nottingham
- TechnologyHere's what it's like to actually use the Vivo V20