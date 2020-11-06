10 / 10

MI were 145/5 with three overs to go and then, Hardik and Kishan went berserk. The two hit a six each in the 18th over. Hardik then creamed Rabada for two sixes in the penultimate over while Ishan hit a four as MI scored 18 from the over. The two then went after Nortje in the final over. While the right-arm pacer conceded just a run from the first two balls, Hardik slammed two sixes on the next two deliveries before Kishan sent one over the ropes on the final ball of the innings to take MI to 200. While Kishan remained unbeaten 55 off 30 balls, Hardik slammed 37* from 14 balls. (Source: IPL)