Hathras case
- Protests over hathras case in Gujarat: ‘non-political’ rally backed by Congress to be held today
- Opinion | Since Yogi Adityanath became CM, culture of violence and impunity has taken root in UP
- Editorial | With a flurry of FIRs, UP government criminalises protest, takes a vengeful view of its mandate
- Facing flak, Yogi Adityanath cites CAA crackdown, accuses Opp of using Hathras to ‘divide’
- Hathras: SC calls it horrible, UP says step in to stop narratives
- Journalist, three others detained on way to Hathras
- Rescued from kin’s home, 4-yr-old dies; police say was raped
- Sedition case: UP Police probe ‘tutoring’ of family by journalist
- Hathras victim gave 2 statements, alleged molestation, rape: UP govt to SC
- Amit Malviya, Swara Bhasker, Digvijaya Singh get NCW notice for revealing Hathras victim's identity
- Opinion | My victim, your victim
MI vs RR in Pics: Mumbai Indians dominate Rajasthan Royals, become table toppersUpdated: October 7, 2020 9:42:58 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI probe finds no red flags in accounts audit
- Facing flak, Adityanath cites CAA crackdown, accuses Opp of using Hathras to ‘divide’
- EntertainmentEddie Van Halen, virtuoso of the rock guitar, dies at 65
- EntertainmentGene Simmons, Robert Downey Jr and others mourn demise of Eddie Van Halen
- TrendingWatch: Sari-clad woman plays metal song 'Sea of Lies' on bass guitar
- Trending'Two targets with one arrow': Cruise captain's savage response to sexist troll goes viral
- Sports'When will the Aussies learn? It was Brown in 1947, and we are in 2020'
- SportsRR vs MI: Relentless Mumbai steamroll Rajasthan to go top of the table
- OpinionWhy a chief justice advised dissolution of Parliament. What India can learn from Kenya
- The Nobel Prize for black hole physics
- LifestyleHealthy living: This is why FSSAI recommends a plant-based diet
- TechnologyMi Band 5 review: Upgrades that really matter