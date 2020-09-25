2 / 7

Opening the innings, Rahul punished the RCB bowlers into submission to help KXIP to a daunting 206 for three before the bowling attack put up a disciplined effort to bundle Virat Kohli's side for 109 with three overs to spare. The KXIP skipper, who was dropped by Kohli late in the innings, scored an unbeaten 132 off 69 balls that was laced with 14 boundaries and seven sixes. (Sportzpics)