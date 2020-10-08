Top news
- JD(U) strategy: Focus on core base, bid to woo others too
- Why does Djokovic want line-umpires to be replaced by technology?
- Two months after Pilot camp alleged tapping, FIR against aide, journalist for ‘fake news’
- No odd-even plan at present but prep won’t take long: Gopal Rai
- India, Japan close to cybersecurity deal, call for robust digital ecosystem
- How will novel coronavirus behave in winter?
IPL 2020: KKR return to winning ways as CSK chokeOctober 8, 2020 1:23:16 pm
Best of Express
- CitiesWest Bengal: BJP's March to Mamata's office turns violent, police use force after stone-pelting
- BusinessIndia's GDP expected to contract by 9.6 per cent this fiscal: World Bank
- EntertainmentHow to make a good daily soap: The Mere Dad Ki Dulhan playbook
- TrendingKamala Harris’s expressions during US vice presidential debate got people talking
- TrendingVideo compares Trump's return to White House with SRK's entry in K3G, has netizens in splits
- SportsCSKvKKR: Dhoni’s men stutter in a chase again, Knights have the last laugh
- SportsNBA Finals: Looks all yellow from here on
- OpinionEmphasis must be on Covid-19 data disaggregated by geographies
- Nobel Prize in Chemistry for scissors to edit genes
- LifestyleVirtually fashionable: Three supermodels on their experience of walking the digital ramp
- TechnologySony PS5 official teardown: 5 things we've learned about the next-gen console