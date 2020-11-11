Bihar polls
- Follow Bihar Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates here
- Follow Bihar Election Results 2020 Political Reactions Live updates here
- Congress the weakest link, pulling MGB down, losing most fights against BJP
- Defying exit polls, BJP-JD(U) set to return, Chirag cuts their votes
- Despite crowds, an absence: Why Tejashwi’s Caste-Plus remained his work in progress
- RJD alliance falls just short, alleges miscount; EC says all in order
- Will Nitish remain Bihar CM? No doubt, says BJP; but voices within talk of his reduced clout
- In Bhagalpur, LJP cuts into BJP votes, Congress scores win
- Bihar election results: Alliance the right move, Left makes a comeback
- Will 1 be greater than 75? LJP hopes solitary win vs JDU losses adds up
- RJD’s social engineering tactics shows mixed results
- NDA edges past Grand Alliance, 'Sushasan Babu' Nitish Kumar set for 4th term
- At Mumbai’s Bihari Tekdi, Tejashwi’s job plank resonates but Modi’s face sells
- Sena takes on ally, says Tejashwi let down by Cong in Bihar polls
- Will stop divisive forces from returning to power, says AIMIM's Akhtar-ul Iman
Mumbai Indians celebrate fifth IPL titleNovember 11, 2020 8:11:13 am
