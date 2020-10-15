Bihar polls
- Target 5 lakh kits, women lead Patna’s Covid race for polls
- At labour chowks, lockdown shadow over Nitish sushasan
- Meira Kumar interview: 'Referendum is a big word…but yes, Modi work will be talked about'
- Jitan Ram Manjhi: The man of many U-turns looks to turn a corner
- As BJP footprint grows, Nitish Kumar slips in Muslim base
- Railway upgrades tracks to Bihar, some trains now running ahead of schedule
- The rise and rise of Nityanand Rai
- Nitish Kumar: The man for all seasons
- Sushil Kumar Modi: The forever deputy
- Battle for Bihar: Why it matters
DC vs RR in Pics: Delhi Capitals pace attack derails Rajasthan Royals run-chaseUpdated: October 15, 2020 12:04:52 pm
Best of Express
- Gold smuggling case: NIA suspects D-Company link, opposes bail pleas
- Bihar Election Live: JD(U) has worked for women empowerment, says Nitish
- EntertainmentHalal Love Story review: A charming movie about love and faith
- EntertainmentSoumitra Chatterjee's health condition improves: Doctors
- TrendingMan uses JCB excavator to scratch his back, viral video leaves netizens amused
- TrendingKanye West celebrates test poll 'result' that said he had more votes than Trump, Biden
- SportsIPL 2020: Delhi Capitals win pace duel
- SportsAnrich Nortje spits fire in Dubai: Clocks fastest delivery in IPL history
- OpinionOur life is the answer to the trolls. Withdrawing it means denying our reality
- How rhino dung offers clues on health and natural death
- LifestyleGlobal Handwashing Day 2020: The do’s and don’ts of handwashing
- TechnologyLooking to buy a new iPhone? This is the best time to do so