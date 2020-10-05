4 / 6

Earlier at Sharjah, Quinton de Kock scored his first half century this season before Mumbai Indians' pacers finished the job by guiding the defending champion to a clinical 34-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. De Kock hit 67 runs off 39 balls as Mumbai finished on 208-5 after choosing to bat. It was the lowest total in four IPL matches at Sharjah Cricket Stadium this season until Hyderabad batted. (Sportzpics)