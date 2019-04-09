Toggle Menu Sections
IPL 2019, SRH vs KXIP: KL Rahul leads Kings XI Punjab to 6-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

KL Rahul played through the innings to help Kings XI Punjab chase down 151 and remain unbeaten at home.

KL Rahul led Kings XI Punjab to their fourth win of the season by playing through the innings and helping them chase down a target of 151. It helps them remain unbeaten at home at took them to third on the league table. On a sluggish pitch, Rahul shared a 114-run stand with Mayank Agarwal after Chris Gayle was dismissed early by Rashid Khan. But SRH fought their way back after dismissing Agarwal and that made for a dramatic finish in which Rahul hit a four and ran two to take KXIP over the line with a ball to spare. (PTI Photo)

Kings XI Punjab won the toss and elected to bowl first. Mujeeb Ur Rahman got the wicket of Jonny Bairstow in the second over of the game. (AP Photo)

Runs were hard to come by for SRH after that and they managed to make just 27 runs in the powerplay overs. Only two fours were hit in the first 10 overs and no sixes. (AP Photo)

SRH were dragged to 150 by two fours and a six that Deepak Hooda hit off Shami off the last three balls. Warner ended the innings unbeaten on 70. (PTI Photo)

Rashid Khan took the wicket of Chris Gayle off his first ball of the match. (AP Photo)

KXIP's innings was anchored for the most part by KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. The pair put up a stand of 114 before Agarwal was dismissed by Sandeep Sharma. (AP Photo)

Sandeep Sharma went on to take the wicket of David Miller in the 18th over. Siddharth Kaul then took the wicket of Mandeep Singh to send shivers down the KXIP dugout. (PTI Photo)

With 6 needed off three balls, KL Rahul hit a four and then a fumble at long-on from David Warner of all people let the two batsman run two runs off the penultimate ball to finish the match. (AP Photo)

