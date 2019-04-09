IPL 2019, SRH vs KXIP: KL Rahul leads Kings XI Punjab to 6-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

KL Rahul led Kings XI Punjab to their fourth win of the season by playing through the innings and helping them chase down a target of 151. It helps them remain unbeaten at home at took them to third on the league table. On a sluggish pitch, Rahul shared a 114-run stand with Mayank Agarwal after Chris Gayle was dismissed early by Rashid Khan. But SRH fought their way back after dismissing Agarwal and that made for a dramatic finish in which Rahul hit a four and ran two to take KXIP over the line with a ball to spare. (PTI Photo)