IPL 2019: Sam Curran hat-trick leads Kings XI Punjab to dramatic win over Delhi Capitals

Sam Curran was the star of the day as his hat-trick was part of a dramatic capitulation from Delhi Capitals that saw them going from 144/3 to 152 all out within the space of 14 balls. They were chasing a target of 167 and ended up losing the match by 14 runs. Curran is the first Englishman and 18th player overall to take a hat-trick in the IPL. He ended the game with four wickets to his name and at the age of 20, he is second youngest player to take a four-fer in the tournament's history. (PTI Photo)