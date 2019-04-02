Toggle Menu Sections
IPL 2019: Sam Curran hat-trick leads Kings XI Punjab to dramatic win over Delhi Capitals

Sam Curran's hat-trick was part of a dramatic collapse from Delhi Capitals that saw them go from 144/3 to 152 all out within the space of 14 balls. They were chasing a target of 167 and ended up losing the match by 14 runs.

Sam Curran was the star of the day as his hat-trick was part of a dramatic capitulation from Delhi Capitals that saw them going from 144/3 to 152 all out within the space of 14 balls. They were chasing a target of 167 and ended up losing the match by 14 runs. Curran is the first Englishman and 18th player overall to take a hat-trick in the IPL. He ended the game with four wickets to his name and at the age of 20, he is second youngest player to take a four-fer in the tournament's history. (PTI Photo)

Sam Curran opened the batting with KL Rahul for Kings XI Punjab in the absence of Chris Gayle. (IPL website)

Both openers were dismissed within the first four overs but they ensured that they kept the scoreboard ticking. Sarfaraz Khan and David Miller then shored up the innings. The pair put up 62 runs for the fourth wicket and despite Sarfaraz falling at 39, KXIP looked primed for a big total as the innings approached the death overs

But Miller was dismissed by Morris after which Delhi clamped down on KXIP. KXIP ended their innings on 166/9 (IPL website)

Prithvi Shaw, who scored in Delhi's previous match, was dismissed off the very first ball of the innings by Ravichandran Ashwin. (IPL website)

However, Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer stabilised the chase. The pair put up 61 runs for the second wicket. (PTI Photo)

Although Dhawan and Iyer fell in quick succession, Pant and Ingram ensured that the Capitals don't fall off course in the chase. The pair put up 62 runs for the fourth wicket and the stand was broken by Pant's dismissal. (PTI Photo)

That sparked a collapse in which DC lost five wickets in the last five overs. Mohammed Shami and Sam Curran were the main tormentors in this period. The latter finished things off by knocking over Kagiso Rabada and Sandeep Lamicchane to complete his hat-trick. (PTI Photo)

