IPL 2019: RCB’s free fall continues, KKR sweep away RR

RCB sank to their sixth consecutive defeat of the season while RR were given an eight-wicket hiding by KKR.

It was another day of dissapointment for Virat Kohli as his Royal Challengers Bangalore slid to their sixth consecutive defeat of the season. RCB were restricted to 149/8 and while they gave Delhi Capitals a scare by picking three wickets in quick succession towards the end, looked quite helpless as the opposition reached their target in 18.5 overs. In the second match of the day, Rajasthan Royals were given an 8-wicket hiding by Kolkata Knight Riders. RR ended their innings on a measly 139/3 and KKR chased it down with more than six overs to spare. (IPL Image)

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl against a winless Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Both the sides played unchanged XI. In nine overs, RCB scored just 53. (AP Photo)

South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada (4/21), who dismissed Kohli, Akshdeep Nath and Pawan Negi in one over, helped restrict the hosts to 149/8. (IPL Image)

Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer combined for a 68-run stand before the former got dismissed for 28. Shreyas slammed half-century to take the visitors past 100 in 11 overs. Towards the end of the chase, DC lost a flurry of wickets but managed to make 152/6 in 18.5 overs to win the match by four wickets. This became the sixth-straight loss for RCB in IPL 2019. (PTI Photo)

Rajasthan Royals were stifled for runs by KKR's spinners. Steve Smith and Jos Buttler put up a stand of 72 runs but it also ate up a lot of deliveries. Buttler was eventually dismissed for 37. (AP Photo)

Smith soldiered on to score his 50. He remained unbeaten on 73 off 59. (PTI Photo)

KKR hit the deck running in the chase with Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine smashing 91 runs in the first 9 overs. (AP Photo)

Both of them were eventually dismissed by Shreyas Gopal but their innings had left the rest of the KKR batsmen with little to do. (AP Photo)

Robin Uthappa and Shubman Gill eventually took them over the line. (PTI Photo)

