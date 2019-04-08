IPL 2019: RCB’s free fall continues, KKR sweep away RR

It was another day of dissapointment for Virat Kohli as his Royal Challengers Bangalore slid to their sixth consecutive defeat of the season. RCB were restricted to 149/8 and while they gave Delhi Capitals a scare by picking three wickets in quick succession towards the end, looked quite helpless as the opposition reached their target in 18.5 overs. In the second match of the day, Rajasthan Royals were given an 8-wicket hiding by Kolkata Knight Riders. RR ended their innings on a measly 139/3 and KKR chased it down with more than six overs to spare. (IPL Image)