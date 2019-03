Rishabh Pant's utterly destructive 78 powered Delhi Capitals to a 37-run win over Mumbai Indians in IPL on Sunday, giving further proof of why he should be on the World Cup-bound plane to England. Sent into bat, Delhi Capitals notched up an imposing 213 for six in the stipulated 20 overs, and buried under a pile of runs, there was not much of a riposte from the hosts, who were stopped at 176 in 19.2 overs after an injured Bumrah failed to show up with the willow. (PTI Photo)