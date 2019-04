Delhi Capitals were thumped at home by Mumbai Indians by 40 runs. MI were truly the better side on the day and with this win have now jumped to the second spot on the points table. For DC this is the third loss at home . Delhi Capitals have won 5 of their 9 games this season and 4 have been away wins. At home, their only win came in the Super Over. Hardik Pandya, who scored 32 off 15 balls and took a wicket, was declared man of the match. (Image Source: IPL)