Sports Gallery IPL 2019 MI vs CSK: Mumbai thump Chennai to reach final of season 12 Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 to storm into the finals of the Indian Premier League 2019 on Tuesday. Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bat first against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2019 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. (BCCI) CSK didn't get off to a good start, losing three wickets in the Powerplay, as MI skipper Rohit Sharma used five different bowlers in the first five overs. Suresh Raina's (5) attempt to slog Jayant Yadav resulted in a skier which the bowler took with ease. (BCCI) MI leg-spinner Rahul Chahar continued his impressive season, with a superb spell of 2 for 14 in his quota of 4 overs. He kept the batsmen on a leash with turn and bounce. (BCCI) The CSK total was built largely on a fifth wicket stand of 66 off 48 balls between Dhoni (37 no off 29 balls) and Rayudu (42 no off 37 balls) when other batsmen found going tough. (BCCI) Chasing a tricky target of 132, MI suffered a similarly poor start as Rohit Sharma fell lbw to Deepak Chahar in the first over itself. Quinton de Kock departed soon after leaving MI struggling at 21/2 in 3 overs. (BCCI) But it was the duo of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan who batted with a lot of maturity to forge an 80-run stand and take the game away from Chennai. (BCCI)