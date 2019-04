Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the toss and elected to bowl. SRH made no changes to their playing XI. Delhi made three changes – with Ishant Sharma, spinner Axar Patel, and Rahul Tewatia. – Delhi lost both their openers – Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan in the powerplay overs. (Source: IPL)