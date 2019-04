KL Rahul was dismissed for 55 as the asking rate climbed over 15 runs per over. David Miller was cleaned up by Deepak Chahar in the penultimate over. KXIP needed 26 to win in final over. Sarfaraz Khan was dismissed for 67 runs with Scott Kuggeleijn bowling the last over. KXIP reached 138/5. CSK won by 22 runs. (Source: IPL)