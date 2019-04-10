Toggle Menu Sections
IPL 2019, CSK vs KKR: CSK bowlers wipe away KKR challenge, remain unbeaten at homehttps://indianexpress.com/photos/sports-gallery/ipl-2019-csk-bowlers-wipe-away-kkr-challenge-remain-unbeaten-at-home-5667625/

IPL 2019, CSK vs KKR: CSK bowlers wipe away KKR challenge, remain unbeaten at home

Chennai Super Kings limited Kolkata Knight Riders to a total of 108/9 which they chased down with seven wickets and four overs to spare.

Chennai Super Kings’ dominance at home was reiterated when they strolled to a seven-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday. On a pitch that gripped and spun circles around the KKR batsmen, the visitors were limited to 108/9. They would have been all out much before that had it not been for an uncharacteristically patient innings from Andre Russell. The Jamaican all-rounder was unbeaten on 50 of 59 balls and was the only one who could fend away the CSK spinners and Deepak Chahar. The hosts took their own time to reach the target and got there with seven wickets and 16 balls remaining. (IPL Image)

Chahar and Harbhajan Singh blew away the KKR top order early. (IPL Image)

The carnage continued and it was only Andre Russell who managed to fend off the clinical CSK bowlers. He was dropped on 8 by Harbhajan Singh. (IPL Image)

Russell managed to score 15 runs off the last over to push KKR's total into three figures. (IPL Image)

Shane Watson and Suresh Raina both threatened to finish the chase early. Both players were dismissed trying one shot too many. (IPL Image)

Ambati Rayudu and Faf Du Plessis then put up a partnership that practically ended the game. (IPL Image)

