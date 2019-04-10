IPL 2019, CSK vs KKR: CSK bowlers wipe away KKR challenge, remain unbeaten at home

Chennai Super Kings’ dominance at home was reiterated when they strolled to a seven-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday. On a pitch that gripped and spun circles around the KKR batsmen, the visitors were limited to 108/9. They would have been all out much before that had it not been for an uncharacteristically patient innings from Andre Russell. The Jamaican all-rounder was unbeaten on 50 of 59 balls and was the only one who could fend away the CSK spinners and Deepak Chahar. The hosts took their own time to reach the target and got there with seven wickets and 16 balls remaining. (IPL Image)