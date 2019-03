Chennai Super Kings recorded their second win of the season by beating Delhi Capitals by six wickets in what was the latter's first home match of the season. Chasing a target of 148, CSK hardly looked like they were going to fluff it, although they took it down the last over largely due to MS Dhoni's innings. Delhi Capitals looked primed for a big total when they were 118/2 at the end of the 15th over but Dwayne Bravo's introduction was enough for CSK put the breaks on their innings. (PTI Photo)