Sunil Narine smashed Gowtham's through covers for a boundary to start off the proceedings in his signature style but the off-spinner fired in a quicker one next up and the Trinidadian was beaten and stumped in the second ball. In the first ball of his next over Gowtham plucked a smart return catch off Robin Uthappa's top-edge for a soft dismissal while Archer reduced Kolkata to 24/3 inside four overs. There was more misery in store for Kolkata as opener as an under-pressure Chris Lynn did not survive long as their top four batsmen folded for 51 in eight overs. Just when their ship looked to sink in front of a shell-shocked capacity Eden crowd, Karthik continued to his sublime form and found a fine ally in Gill to revive their innings. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)