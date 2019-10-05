Sports Gallery Indiana Pacers beat Sacramento Kings in NBA’s debut game in India In what was National Basketball Association’s debut game in India, Indiana Pacers edged past Sacramento Kings 132-131 in a thrilling contest. Some breath-taking basketball was on display at NSCI Worli on Friday as Indiana Pacers edged past Sacramento Kings 132-131 in a thrilling contest, in what was National Basketball Association’s debut game in India. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran It was NBA’s first pre-season game ahead of the upcoming season. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran After the regulation time ended at 118-118, the match was decided in the extra five minutes when the Pacers, who were trailing throughout the match, went ahead for the first-time and managed to eke out a close win. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran For Kings, a two-pointer by Marvin Bagley (overall 12 points) in the dying seconds of the game also could not seal the deal for them. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran In the additional time, it was T Warren (overall 30 points) took the lead for Pacers with a three-pointer to take his side 121-118 ahead, but the Kings bounced back with Harrison Barnes (overall 21 points) grabbing two points. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran However, Domantas Sabons (overall 21 points), with a two-pointer again, took the Pacers ahead 123-120. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran And once again it was Warren with a two-pointer took Pacers ahead, but the Kings came back but finally it was a lay-up shot by Sabons that sealed the game for his side. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran Earlier, the first-ever NBA game in India turned out to be a good outing for the Pacers at the NSCI. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran Initially, the Pacers went ahead with two back-to-back baskets (two pointers) to take a 4-3 lead but then it was Kings’ show at a jam-packed NSCI. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran