Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Wearing traditional temple attire, the group included India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, all-rounder Axar Patel, and batters Rinku Singh and Varun Chakravarthy
January 30, 2026 17:31 IST
Members of the Indian cricket team visited the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday morning (Source: Photo by PTI)
India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav was seen offering prayers at the historic shrine ahead of the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand (Source: Photo by PTI)
All-rounder Axar Patel joined teammates in seeking blessings at one of South India’s most revered Hindu temples (Source: Photo by PTI)
Batters Rinku Singh and Varun Chakravarthy were among the players present during the temple visit (Source: Photo by PTI)
Spin bowlers Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi also took part in the prayer ceremony at the temple complex (Source: Photo by PTI)
India’s fielding coach T. Dilip accompanied the squad during the spiritual visit (Source: Photo by PTI)
The players wore traditional temple attire and followed prescribed customs while offering prayers inside the premises (Source: Photo by PTI)
The team reportedly spent around 30 minutes at the sprawling temple complex before returning to match preparations (Source: Photo by PTI)
The visit came ahead of India’s fifth and final T20I against New Zealand, concluding the five-match T20 series in January 2026, with India already holding a 3–1 lead (Source: Photo by PTI)
The Indian team will then turn its focus to the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled from February 7 to March 8, where India will compete in Group A alongside Pakistan, USA, Netherlands, and Namibia (Source: Photo by PTI)