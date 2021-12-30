MUST READ
- Seer Kalicharan Maharaj arrested over remarks against Mahatma Gandhi
- India vs South Africa: India register first win at Centurion
- Tejasvi Surya's U-turn came after rap from leadership, growing unease over his remarks
- Hyderpora encounter: J&K Police gives itself clean chit, now threatens critics
- Despite good reviews, why is Ranveer Singh's 83 a slow starter at the box office? Trade answers
India register historic win in Centurion to lead series 1-0 in South AfricaUpdated: December 30, 2021 8:49:42 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesHyderpora encounter: Killed Ramban youth's father files plea in HC to seek return of son's body
- CitiesK'taka urban local body polls: Cong wins most seats, BJP close second
- EntertainmentMinnal Murali, The Great Indian Kitchen, Malik: Malayalam cinema gave us some gems, see the best of 2021
- EntertainmentDespite good reviews, why is Ranveer Singh's 83 a slow starter at the box office? Trade answers
- Trending'The Nazis didn’t win': 98-year-old Holocaust survivor amidst thousands of birthday cards
- TrendingSpearfisherman comes face-to-face with great white shark, video stuns all online
- SportsIndia vs South Africa: Bumrah booming, India winning
- SportsFirst Step towards history: Tributes pour in after India breach fortress Centurion
- It is dangerous to ignore Haridwar hate speech
- In Covid shadow, challenges from China and Afghanistan
- LifestyleYearender 2021: Fashion trends we want to banish and adopt in 2022
- TechnologyUable wants to target teen users, but with more than just content