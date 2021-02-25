7 / 7

Rohit Sharma top scored for India with 66 but the hosts lost their last seven wickets for 31 runs.Patel had claimed six of the 10 English wickets in the first innings and the left-arm spinner returned to haunt them with a two-wicket first over.Ben Stokes (25) and Root (19) offered hints of a partnership before they fell in successive overs.Patel went on to claim 5-32, while Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed four batsmen en route to reaching 400 test wickets.England lasted 30.4 overs with all 10 batsmen falling to spin. (Source: BCCI)