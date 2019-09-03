Sports Gallery India sweep Test series with 257-run win against West Indies in Jamaica India climbed to the top of the ICC World Test Championship table after securing their second win in the Test series against West Indies on Monday. Mohammed Shami look on as he bowls against West Indies (Source: AP Photo) Darren Bravo leaves the field escorted by a member of his team during the first session of day four. (Source: AP Photo) Rishabh Pant fields a shot played by Shamarh Brooks. (Source: AP Photo) Mayank Agarwal fields from the bowling of West Indies's Jermaine Blackwood. (Source: AP Photo) Jasprit Bumrah celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Jermaine Blackwood. (Source: AP Photo) Virat Kohli celebrates running out West Indies' Shamarh Brooks. (Source: AP Photo) Ravindra Jadeja celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' captain Jason Holder. (Source: AP Photo) India's captain Virat Kohli walks with the series trophy. (Source: AP Photo)