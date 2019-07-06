Sports Gallery World Cup 2019: India register their seventh win after beating Sri Lanka by 7 wickets India completed their dress-rehearsal after beating Sri Lanka by 7 wickets chasing a target of 265 runs, with the help of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul's centuries. Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Sri Lanka's captain Dimuth Karunaratne (AP Photo) India's Jasprit Bumrah had a brilliant afternoon bagging the wickets of both the Sri Lanka openers and finishing the match with 3/37 (Reuters) Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis with team mates (Reuters) India's captain Virat Kohli congratulates India's Kuldeep Yadav, right, for dismissing Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne (AP Photo) Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews celebrates a century (Reuters) India's KL Rahul in action during the opening partnership with Rohit Sharma for 189 runs (Reuters) India's K.L. Rahul, back facing camera, raises his bat as teammate Rohit Sharma, right, celebrates scoring his record fifth century in the 2019 World Cup (AP Photo) Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga, second right, pats India's Rohit Sharma, right, as he leaves the field after losing his wicket (AP Photo) India's K.L. Rahul celebrates after scoring a century (AP Photo) India's Virat Kohli embraces the umpire, Ian Gould after the match (Reuters)