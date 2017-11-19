1 / 7

India made a fighting comeback with KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan scoring half-centuries to take hosts to 171/1 at stumps on Day 4 of the first Test match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Sri Lanka started the days proceedings with 165/4, having Dinesh Chandimal and Niroshan Dickwella still in the middle. The 62-run partnership between Chandimal and Dickwella powered Sri Lanka's to 200 before Rangana Herath scored his third Test half-century to take the visitors score 294 all out. In reply, openers Dhawan and Rahul shared a 166-run stand to give India a 49-run lead. (Source: AP)