For a second straight day at the Eden Gardens, Sri Lanka dominated the game before rain played spoilsport. Day 2 of the first Test was more or less a repeat of the previous day where the Indian batsmen looked uncomfortable against Sri Lankan pacers. After only 11.5 overs were bowled on Thursday, Day 2 saw 22 overs being bowled and India reduced to 74/5 at stumps on Day 2.