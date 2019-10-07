IND vs SA 2nd Test: Virat Kohli & co. eye to wrap series as action shifts to Pune

In the previous match, Rohit Sharma was handed the responsiblity of opening the innings for the first time in the longest format of the game and he stood up to the task. The 32-year-old had a brilliant match as he became the first player to score a century in each innings of his maiden Test as opener. After his valuable contribution to the team, Rohit on Monday also jumped to a career-best 17th position in the ICC Test Player Rankings. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale)