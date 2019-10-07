Sports Gallery IND vs SA 2nd Test: Virat Kohli & co. eye to wrap series as action shifts to Pune After failing to win the T20I series, Virat Kohli-led Indian unit returned to winning ways as they thrashed South Africa by 203 runs in the opening match of the three-match Test series. After failing to win the T20I series, Virat Kohli-led Indian unit returned to winning ways as they thrashed South Africa by 203 runs in the opening match of the three-match Test series. Both the teams on Monday arrived in Pune with the second contest starting in just three days (October 24). (Express Photo by Ashish Kale) In the previous match, Rohit Sharma was handed the responsiblity of opening the innings for the first time in the longest format of the game and he stood up to the task. The 32-year-old had a brilliant match as he became the first player to score a century in each innings of his maiden Test as opener. After his valuable contribution to the team, Rohit on Monday also jumped to a career-best 17th position in the ICC Test Player Rankings. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale) Ravindra Jadeja would be eager to replicate his form in the second match of the series. The all-rounder was effective in both departments of the game as he scored 70 with the bat and picked up six wickets in the match. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale) R Ashwin, who completed the match with eight wickets, jumped four places in the ICC Test Player Rankings. He is currently at the 10th position and is also into the top five among all-rounders. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale) Cheteshwar Pujara scored 81 in the second innings of the previous contest. (Express Photo by Ashis Kale) Head Coach Ravi Shastri arrives with the team in Pune. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale) After the conclusion of the first Test, South Africa captain Faf du Plessis felt that his team’s first innings batting performance will help them grow in confidence despite succumbing to a heavy 203-run defeat. Not many expected the Proteas to put up the fight that they did considering they were hammered in India four years ago. However, they batted with a lot of purpose and determination scoring 431 runs in response to India’s first innings total of 502. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale) However, South Africa were let down by their batsmen on the final day. Chasing an improbable 395, South Africa were bowled out for 191 in the second session, a good recovery from 70 for eight. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale)