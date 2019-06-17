Sports Gallery Virat Kohli and Co. maintain 100 per cent winning rate against Pakistan in World Cups Starting the innings in absence of regular opener Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul played the perfect second fiddle and added 134 runs along with Rohit Sharma for the first wicket. He was removed on 57 by Wahab Riaz. (AP Photo) Rohit Sharma pulverised a pedestrian Pakistan attack and scored his 24th ODI hundred. His 140 off 113 balls included some deft late cuts, back cuts and upper cuts and the occasional slog over deep mid-wicket. (Reuters) Skipper Virat Kohli switched gears effortlessly during his 77 off 65 balls and also became the quickest to 11,000 ODI runs, eclipsing a 17-year record held by iconic Sachin Tendulkar. He along with Rohit led India to a challenging 336/5 in a marquee World Cup encounter. (Reuters) Mohammed Amir picked three wickets and gave away 47 runs, while maintaining discipline despite a couple of official 'warnings' for running onto the pitch. Courtesy Amir, Pakistan did make a comeback in the final few overs as India managed only 38 runs in the final five overs. (AP Photo) Defending 337, India suffered yet another injury scare after senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar suffered a hamstring niggle and was ruled out from participating further in the game. The incident happened in the fourth ball of the fifth over as Bhuvneshwar slipped after stepping in one of the footholes during his follow-through. (AP Photo) Fakhar Zaman was the standout batsman from Pakistan as he completed his 11th ODI half-century. (Reuters) Just when Fakhar Zaman along with Babar Azam was trying to recalibrate the Pakistani chase, Kuldeep Yadav dismissed both the batsmen to bring the Indian team back in the contest. (Reuters) India defeated Pakistan for the seventh time in a World Cup clash by 89 runs via Duckworth Lewis method after limiting their neighbours to just 212.