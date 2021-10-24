MUST READ
- Cruise ship drug bust case: Witness claims NCB officials made him sign blank papers
- Explained: Who is Zia Mustafa, the jailed Pak militant killed during Poonch encounter?
- Opinion | Sandeep Dwivedi writes: Today, like on the field, let cricket come first
- Avoid jail for drug users, seizure of small amounts: Social justice ministry
- 'I asked Dhoni if we should charge, he said yes. I hit Shahid Afridi for two sixes'
- Opinion | P Chidambaram writes: Will South Asia go blind?
India vs Pakistan T20 match: For cricket fans across India, it is prayers, posters and cheersUpdated: October 24, 2021 9:58:15 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesNCB's Sameer Wankhede fears 'false implication', approaches city police chief
- CitiesRam Madhav terms Malik's bribery allegations false, demands probe
- EntertainmentKangana Ranaut recalls childhood in emotional post on Karwa Chauth: 'Saw men in my house stressed and apologetic'
- EntertainmentRajinikanth expresses gratitude for Dadasaheb Phalke honour, announces the launch of daughter Soundarya's new app
- TrendingBride channels her inner dancer on wedding day in special performance for groom
- TrendingKarwa Chauth ad featuring same-sex couple triggers mixed reactions online
- SportsIndia vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score Updates
- SportsFlexible wrists, supple shoulder and stout heart, Shaheen Afridi's body of work
- OpinionWill South Asia go blind?
- Some serious accidents on set over the years
- TechnologyiQOO Z5 review: Major improvement over the iQOO Z3