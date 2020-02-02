7 / 10

India defeated New Zealand in the fourth T20 International via Super Over to take a 4-0 lead in the five-match series on Friday. Batting first, India had posted a competitive 165/8 which was matched by New Zealand- 165/7. New Zealand’s effort was largely built around opener Colin Munro and Tim Seifert’s half-centuries. Munro followed it up with an unbeaten 5 while Seirfert hit 8 in the Super Over but it wasn’t enough as KL Rahul (10) took Tim Southee to the cleaners. (Source: BCCI)