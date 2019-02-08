Toggle Menu Sections
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Krunal restricts, Rohit blasts, Rishabh finisheshttps://indianexpress.com/photos/sports-gallery/india-vs-new-zealand-2nd-t20i-photos5575441/

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Krunal restricts, Rohit blasts, Rishabh finishes

India secured a comprehensive seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I to level the three-match series 1-1.

After going down in the first match, India secured a comprehensive seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I to level the three-match series. After restricting the Kiwis on 158, India's chase was set up by skipper Rohit Sharma in company of Shikhar Dhawan. After both the openers departed, MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant reached the target with seven balls to spare. Pant hit the winning runs, as he smashed Scott Kuggeleijn straight down the ground for a boundary in the second-last delivery of his final over. (AP Photo)

Tim Seifert, who dismantled the Indian bowling in the first T20I, was not effective in the second encounter. The Kiwi opener was dismissed on 12 by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. (AP Photo)

In between, Krunal Pandya got the controversial wicket of Daryl Mitchell (1), who fell pray to an umpiring howler, when 'Hotspot' showed a clear inside edge onto the pads. (AP Photo)

Kane Williamson also was ineffective as the Kiwi skipper fell short on 20. (AP Photo)

However, Colin de Grandhomme then counter-attacked, as he went to score 50 off 28 balls, while adding 77 runs with Ross Taylor for the fifth wicket. (AP Photo)

Ross Taylor was unfortunate as he fell eight runs short from completing his sixth half century. The middle-order batsman was run-out on 42 by Vijay Shankar. (AP Photo)

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan gave India a good start as the duo added 79 runs for the opening wicket. Rohit scored 50 off 29 deliveries while his partner made 30 in 31 balls. (AP Photo)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni watched from the 22 yards distance as his heir apparent Rishabh Pant showed spunk in a tricky situation, guiding India to a comfortable seven-wicket victory. (AP Photo)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Fire at Brazilian football club Flamengo's training centre kills 10 people
2 Germany: Five people killed in house fire
3 France: Political ambitions reveal cracks in yellow vest movement