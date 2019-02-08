India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Krunal restricts, Rohit blasts, Rishabh finishes

After going down in the first match, India secured a comprehensive seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I to level the three-match series. After restricting the Kiwis on 158, India's chase was set up by skipper Rohit Sharma in company of Shikhar Dhawan. After both the openers departed, MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant reached the target with seven balls to spare. Pant hit the winning runs, as he smashed Scott Kuggeleijn straight down the ground for a boundary in the second-last delivery of his final over. (AP Photo)