India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: India register another easy win against Kiwis

Kuldeep Yadav claimed four wickets to guide India towards a comprehensive 90-run victory in the 2nd ODI. With this win, India extend their lead to 2-0 in the 5-match series. Chasing down a target of 325, the bowlers wrapped up the Kiwis innings on 234. Apart from Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed two wickets each. In the batting unit, openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma got India to a flying start as they added over 150 runs for the opening wicket. MS Dhoni along with and Kedar Jadhav added 86 runs in the final 10 overs to post 324 on the board. (AP Photo)