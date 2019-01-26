India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: India register another easy win against Kiwis

Toggle Menu Sections
Kuldeep Yadav claimed four wickets to guide India towards a comprehensive 90-run victory in the 2nd ODI.

Kuldeep Yadav claimed four wickets to guide India towards a comprehensive 90-run victory in the 2nd ODI. With this win, India extend their lead to 2-0 in the 5-match series. Chasing down a target of 325, the bowlers wrapped up the Kiwis innings on 234. Apart from Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed two wickets each. In the batting unit, openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma got India to a flying start as they added over 150 runs for the opening wicket. MS Dhoni along with and Kedar Jadhav added 86 runs in the final 10 overs to post 324 on the board. (AP Photo)

Shikhar Dhawan along with Rohit Sharma gave India a flying start with a 154-run opening stand from 25.2 overs during which the New Zealand bowlers were hit all over the park. Dhawan, however fell short on 66, after he nudged a short and wide delivery from Trent Boult. (AP Photo)

After dismissing Dhawan, Trent Boult scalped 400 international wickets in all formats of the game. (AP Photo)

Rohit Sharma missed out on a chance to hit his first ODI hundred in New Zealand. The right-handed batsman was dismissed on 87. (AP Photo)

MS Dhoni along with Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav added 86 runs in the final 10 overs to post 324 on the board. The 37-year-old scored 48 in 33 deliveries, which included five boundaries and one six. (AP Photo)

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who scored a half-century in the previous ODI, was dismissed on 20 by Mohammad Shami. (AP Photo)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again displayed his lightning speed behind the stumps as he caused the dismissal of New Zealand’s Ross Taylor. (AP Photo)

Kuldeep Yadav was the standout bowler among the Indians as he picked 4 wickets and gave away 45 runs in his 10-over quota. (AP Photo)

