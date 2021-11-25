1 / 8

Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja revived India in an unbeaten partnership of 113 to 258/4 against New Zealand at stumps on the first day of the first cricket test on Thursday. India was reduced to 145/4 halfway through the middle session but Iyer progressed to 75 not out in his test debut, and Jadeja was 50 not out. Play was called off owing to bad light with six overs remaining. (AP Photo)