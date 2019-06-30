Sports Gallery India vs England: England beat India by 31 runs to boost semi-final hopes England beat India by 31 runs at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday. With this result, England reclaimed the fourth spot on the points table, with 10 points from eight matches. England beat India by 31 runs at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday. With this result, England reclaimed the fourth spot on the points table, with 10 points from eight matches. India hold on to second position, with 11 points from seven matches. (AP Photo) With World Cup hopes on the line, the opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy helped England start on a positive note. The pair added 160 for the first wicket, before Roy was removed by Kuldeep Yadav while he was batting on 66. (Reuters) It took an impressive diving effort from substitute fielder Ravindra Jadeja in the deep to dismiss Roy in the 23rd over but the platform was set by then. (Reuters) Jonny Bairstow's scathing attack on spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Singh headlined a dominant English batting performance. He scored 111 off 109 balls, which included 10 fours and half a dozen sixes. (Reuters) Ben Stokes then used the platform helping England post a formidabble 337/7 on the board. He scored 79 off 54 balls, which included six boundaries and three maximums. (Reuters) Mohammed Shami got his maiden five-wicket haul but even he lost his bearings in the last two overs. He gave away 69 runs in his ten overs quota. (Reuters) Despite losing KL Rahul on 0, Rohit Sharma along with Virat Kohli kept the Indian chase on track as the duo added 138 for the second wicket. (Reuters) Rohit Sharma notched up his third century at the ongoing World Cup. The Indian opener was dismissed caught-behind by Chris Woakes on 102 off 109 balls, while he was trying to slap a good-length delivery towards the off-side. (Reuters) Rishabh Pant, who made his World Cup debut, also couldn't do much as he dismissed on 32. A late blitz from Hardik Pandya kept the Indian hopes alive but after his dismissal the Indian chase faltered as India only managed 306/5 in response. (AP Photo)