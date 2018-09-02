1 / 9

England defeated India by 60 runs to win the fourth Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Sunday. With this win the home side have taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series. India looked steady during a 101 run partnership between Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane and looked on course to reaching their target. But Kohli's dismissal just before Tea took its tool and India lost their last six wickets in the final session of Day 4. (Source: Reuters)