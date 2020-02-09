8 / 10

However, things changed once leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (4/30 in 10 overs) came into the attack and started bowling his googlies. First he got Tanzid holed out in the deep and then had Mahmudul Hassan Joy (8) played on with another wrong 'un and Towhid Hridoy was also rapped on the pads and Dhruv Jurel effected a smart stumping to make it 65 for 4. (Source: Twitter/cricketworldcup)