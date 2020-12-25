4 / 10

2010: Sachin Tendulkar’s second double century against the Aussies came off 363 deliveries, with 22 hits to the fence and 2 aerial hits over the fence, in Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy stadium in October 2010. His knock helped India to 495 in response to Australia’s first innings of 478. Tendulkar also hit an unbeaten 53 off 77 deliveries in the 4th innings to help India to clinch the match on the last day of the Test, after the Aussies collapsed to 223 in the 3rd innings. With his second double century in 2010, and his 5 other centuries of the year, ensured his tally stood at 1562 Test runs for 2010. He reclaimed the number 1 rank for ICC Test batsman with the knock, moving past Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara, making it his 9th time at the helm. This was his 6th and final test double hundred. (Source: AP)