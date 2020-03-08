Must Read
- Former J&K minister Altaf Bukhari launches Apni Party
- Explained: Women’s Day has its history in the labour movement
- Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor sent to three days ED custody
- 'Signing off': PM hands over his social media accounts to women achievers
- Arunachal Pradesh bans entry of foreigners amid coronavirus outbreak
- India's World Cup dream turns sour at final hurdle, Australia win 5th title
- 21-year-old student from Pune and the curious case of her changing hands
Dancing bats, record crowd, Australia shine at MCG in Women’s T20 WC finalUpdated: March 8, 2020 6:36:44 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesCouple with IS links detained in Delhi, was inciting anti-CAA protests: Police
- Coronavirus: Bangladesh confirms first three cases; India count at 39
- EntertainmentI don't believe in any religion, I only believe in being Indian: Akshay Kumar
- EntertainmentThe Kapil Sharma Show preview: Women's Day celebration with the cast of Devi
- TrendingNetizens laud woman achiever's befitting reply from PM Modi's account after man asks for password
- Trending'Oscar worthy': Netizens applaud after girl's film teaser based on parents' divorce goes viral
- SportsAustralia show class again as India thrashed in World T20 final
- Sports2003 and 2020: A tale of two Indian heartbreaks and Aussie dominations
- OpinionEconomic growth in 2020 may decline further if coronavirus disrupts more production
- ‘Growth is important for jobs... If we reach 8-9%, automatically there’ll be employment creation’: Prachi Mishra
- LifestyleThree women designers who orchestrate the world of fashion
- Technology[The Apple Blog] Will coronavirus impact Apple's future launches?