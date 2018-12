India dismissed Australia for 291 with two balls remaining in an extended penultimate session on day five to beat the hosts by 31 runs to secure its first Test match victory Down Under since 2008. Set 323 runs to win, Australia's lower-order provided gritty resistance to edge toward the target, but the hosts were bowled out after 119.5 overs in the second innings. India shared the wickets around with Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrit and Mohammed Shami claiming three each. (Source: AP)