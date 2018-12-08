Toggle Menu Sections
India vs Australia, Day 2: Australia hanging by a Head

Travis Head kept Australia alive on a day when the the hosts' batting line up were left reeling by Ravichandran Ashwin and the Indian pacers in Adelaide

The Indian bowlers backed up Cheteshwar Pujara's efforts on Day 1. Travis Head remains unbeaten on 61 and his was the only act of resistance in an Australia batting line up that crumbled to India's quicks and Ravichandran Ashwin. The spinner, who has a bone to pick with the Australian pitches that have troubled him in the past, took the wicket of Marcus Harris at a time when the debutant was seemingly dominating India with Usman Khawaja on the other end. He went on to dismiss Khawaja and Shaun Marsh, although the latter was more of the batsman's mistake than anything else. Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah ended the day with two wickets each. The hosts were 191/7 at the end of Day 2 with Head unbeaten on 61 off 149 balls and trailing India by 178 runs. Mitchell Starc will be on the other end of the pitch when they come out on Day 3. (AP Photo)

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami started the day to continue from India's overnight total. Josh Hazlewood got Shami off the very first ball of the day. (AP Photo)

Ishant Sharma dismissed Aaron Finch off the third ball of the first over. (AP Photo)

Usman Khawaja and debutant Marcus Harris then seemed to be stitching together a partnership that made that early wicket redundant. The pair added 45 runs for the second wicket. (AP Photo)

Ravichandran Ashwin then took over and dismissed Harris just as the pair were starting to look dominant. (Reuters Photo)

After Harris, Ashwin dismissed Shaun Marsh and then got Usman Khawaja. A shrewd review taken by Virat Kohli played a role in the latter.

The Adelaide Oval was buzzing by that point, with the Richie Benaud's in their element. (AP Photo)

Travis Head and Peter Handscomb put a temporary halt to the wickets but the latter was soon accounted for by Jasprit Bumrah. Captain Tim Paine departed without the trouboing the scorers too much but Head found a worthy partner in Pat Cummins, with whom he shared a 50-run partnership. He has kept Australia in the game. (AP Photo)

