India vs Australia, Day 2: Australia hanging by a Head

The Indian bowlers backed up Cheteshwar Pujara's efforts on Day 1. Travis Head remains unbeaten on 61 and his was the only act of resistance in an Australia batting line up that crumbled to India's quicks and Ravichandran Ashwin. The spinner, who has a bone to pick with the Australian pitches that have troubled him in the past, took the wicket of Marcus Harris at a time when the debutant was seemingly dominating India with Usman Khawaja on the other end. He went on to dismiss Khawaja and Shaun Marsh, although the latter was more of the batsman's mistake than anything else. Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah ended the day with two wickets each. The hosts were 191/7 at the end of Day 2 with Head unbeaten on 61 off 149 balls and trailing India by 178 runs. Mitchell Starc will be on the other end of the pitch when they come out on Day 3. (AP Photo)