India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3: Spinners give visitors the edge in Sydney

India finished strong on Day 3 with Australia going six wickets down for 236 before the weather ended the day's play early.

The third day of Test matches played at the Sydney Cricket Ground is celebrated as the Jane McGrath Day, in honour of Australian great Glenn McGrath’s late wife. Spectators at the SCG wear pink and the stadium’s Ladies Stand is renamed the Jane McGrath stand for the day. Australian and Indian teams wore pink emblems on Saturday and Fox Sports reported that the police swapped their navy blue caps for pink ones. Before the start of the day’s play, both sets of players came out and handed pink caps to Glenn McGrath. (Source: AP)

Back on to the field, Indian batsmen had put together over 600 runs on the board, meaning the series was all but won. But skipper Virat Kohli still wanted his bowlers to go for the kill and win the third Test. (Source: AP)

Australia got off to a fine start in the day with Marcus Harris and Usman Khawaja adding 77 runs for the opening partnership. Despite Khawaja's dismissal before Lunch, Harris soldiered on and completed his 2nd half ton. (Source: Reuters)

But Marcus Harris' hopes of becoming the first centurion for Australia in the series suffered a blow when he was dismissed for 78 by Ravindra Jadeja, immediately after Lunch. (Source: Reuters)

Mohammed Shami set up the big wicket of Marcus Labuschagne with skipper Virat Kohli playing a masterstroke in the field set-up. Labuschagne departed for 38, as Australia continued to lost wickets at regular intervals. (Source: Reuters)

Ravindra Jadeja weaved his magic once again as he picked up three wickets in the day. Into the final session, the chinaman cleaned up Aussie skipper Tim Paine as Australia went six wickets down. (Source: Reuters)

Pat Cummins once again led Aussies resistance as he stuck around with Peter Handscomb and took Australia to 236/6. The duo added 38* runs together. (Source: AP)

The weather conditions deteriorated in Sydney and the play was interrupted due to light drizzle and bad light. (Source: AP)

With the weather turning from bad to worse in Sydney, the play was eventually called off with 16 overs still remaining in the day's play. The play will start 30 minutes early on Sunday to make up for the lost overs. (Source: AP)

