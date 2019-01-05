India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3: Spinners give visitors the edge in Sydney

The third day of Test matches played at the Sydney Cricket Ground is celebrated as the Jane McGrath Day, in honour of Australian great Glenn McGrath’s late wife. Spectators at the SCG wear pink and the stadium’s Ladies Stand is renamed the Jane McGrath stand for the day. Australian and Indian teams wore pink emblems on Saturday and Fox Sports reported that the police swapped their navy blue caps for pink ones. Before the start of the day’s play, both sets of players came out and handed pink caps to Glenn McGrath. (Source: AP)