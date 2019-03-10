India vs Australia 4th ODI: Ashton Turner turns it on as Australia level series with four-wicket win

Toggle Menu Sections
Unheralded Ashton Turner took an experienced Indian attack to the cleaners with some unbelievable hitting, helping Australia chase down a record breaking target of 359 runs and level the five-match series in Mohali on Sunday.

Batting first, India looked a completely different side with opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma putting on 193 runs for the first wicket, before Sharma was dismissed on 93 by Jhye Richardson. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Dhawan, who last reached a three-figure mark against Pakistan in an Asia Cup match in September 2018, was in fluent touch from the onset, hitting 18 fours and three sixes. The left-handed batsman was removed by Pat Cummins on 143 in 115 balls. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Pat Cummins was the standout bowlers among the Aussies as the seamer claimed 5 wickets while giving away 70 runs in his 10-over quota. Pat Cummins and Jhye Richardson shared the spoils as India posted 358/9 in their respective 50 overs. (PTI Photo)

Chasing a mammoth target of 359, Australia got off to a poor start as Bhuvneshwar Kumar cleaned up skipper Aaron Finch on duck. Australia then lost their second wicket in the form of Shaun Marsh, who was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah on 12. (PTI Photo)

Usman Khwaja, who notched up his maiden ODI hundred in the previous encounter, went on to add 192 with Peter Handscomb for the third wicket. Khwaja was dismissed by Bumrah on 91 off 99 deliveries. (PTI Photo)

Handscomb scored his maiden ODI hundred as the middle-order batsman returned back to the pavilion after scoring 117 in 105 balls.(Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Playing only his second ODI, Turner hit an unbeaten 84 off 43 balls with five boundaries and as many six sixes to help Australia win in only 47.5 overs. (PTI Photo)

