India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level the three-match series 1-1. Chasing a target of 165 runs, India were taken home by captain Virat Kohli with a masterful 61 after openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma got them off to a flier. Krunal Pandya took four wickets during the Australian innings and earned the man of the match award for his performance. (AP Photo)