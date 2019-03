India vs Australia: Kohli’s ton goes in vain as India lose Ranchi ODI

Australia defeated India by 32 runs in the third ODI to keep the five-match series alive on Friday. In response to Australia's 313/5, India were bundled out for 281 in 48.2 overs with skipper Virat Kohli scoring 123 off 95 balls. Adam Zampa shone with the ball, as he scalped the important wickets of Kohli, MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav. (AP Photo)