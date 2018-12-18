Toggle Menu Sections
India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 5: Tim Paine has the last laugh as Australia beat India in Perth

The Indian innings was wrapped up for 140 handing the hosts a comprehensive 146-run victory

Australian bowlers gave the hosts a brilliant start on the fifth and final day of the second Test at Perth, as they picked the remaining five wickets in the first session itself to clinch the contest. The Indian innings was wrapped up for 140 handing the hosts a comprehensive 146-run victory. With this win, Australia have bounced back in the series to make it 1-1. Aussie seamer Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon dismissed Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant and Umesh Yadav in quick succession. Pat Cummins returned to the attack to dismiss Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah in the same over as India were bundled out for 140. (AP Photo)

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon picked eight wickets on lush green Perth track. The tweaker was instrumental in Australia's 146-run victory as he picked up the crucial wicket of Indian skipper Virat Kohli in the second innings. On the other hand, India went into the match without a regular spinner. Indian seamer Mohammed Shami on Monday also emphasised on the fact that India should have fielded a full-time spinner. (Reuters)

Hanuma Vihari was the first batsman to be dismissed on Day 5. The all-rounder could only manage 28 runs in second innings. (AP Photo)

Umesh Yadav was the third Indian batsman to be dismissed on Day 5. (AP Photo)

Pat Cummins claimed a wicket in his first over of the day as Ishant Sharma got a leading edge while trying to play a bouncer. Sharma failed to add a single run on the scoreboard. (AP Photo)

Nathan Lyon was well supported by Mitchell Starc from the other end as the Aussie seamer scalped two wickets on the final day. Starc bagged five wickets in both the innings. (Reuters)

