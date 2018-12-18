India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 5: Tim Paine has the last laugh as Australia beat India in Perth

Australian bowlers gave the hosts a brilliant start on the fifth and final day of the second Test at Perth, as they picked the remaining five wickets in the first session itself to clinch the contest. The Indian innings was wrapped up for 140 handing the hosts a comprehensive 146-run victory. With this win, Australia have bounced back in the series to make it 1-1. Aussie seamer Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon dismissed Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant and Umesh Yadav in quick succession. Pat Cummins returned to the attack to dismiss Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah in the same over as India were bundled out for 140. (AP Photo)