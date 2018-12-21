India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 4: India on backfoot as Australian bowlers rattle top order

After winning the 1st Test, India found themselves on backfoot as Australian bowling attack rattled the Indian top-order batsmen in the second Test. After wrapping up Australia for 243, opening pair of KL Rahul and Murali Vijay had a huge task of giving India a positive start with a target of 287 runs. However, the pair failed to deliver yet again, as Rahul was dismissed for a duck while Vijay could only manage 20. The middle-order also failed to execute as India were left at 112/5 at the end of Day 4. The only positive for India was Mohammed Shami's bowling figures. The seamer scalped 6 wickets while giving away 56 runs. On Day 5, Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari will resume the chase as India require 175 more with just five wickets in hand. (AP)