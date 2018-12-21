Toggle Menu Sections
India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 4: India on backfoot as Australian bowlers rattle top order

Australian bowling attack rattled the Indian top-order batsmen in the second Test as India were reduced to 112/5 at the end of Day 4

After winning the 1st Test, India found themselves on backfoot as Australian bowling attack rattled the Indian top-order batsmen in the second Test. After wrapping up Australia for 243, opening pair of KL Rahul and Murali Vijay had a huge task of giving India a positive start with a target of 287 runs. However, the pair failed to deliver yet again, as Rahul was dismissed for a duck while Vijay could only manage 20. The middle-order also failed to execute as India were left at 112/5 at the end of Day 4. The only positive for India was Mohammed Shami's bowling figures. The seamer scalped 6 wickets while giving away 56 runs. On Day 5, Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari will resume the chase as India require 175 more with just five wickets in hand. (AP)

Indian seamers failed to pick wickets on the first session of Day 4 as Usman Khawaja along with Aussie skipper Tim Paine grabbed control adding 72 runs to help Australia extend their lead. (AP)

Tensions flared-up on the pitch during the first session of Day 4 as Virat Kohli and Tim Paine were seen exchanging verbal volleys. (AP)

Tim Paine was the first Australian batsman to be dismissed on Day 4. The Aussie skipper played a crucial innings of 37 runs helping his side grab control of a fluctuating match. (AP)

Aaron Finch, who was forced to leave the ground after sustaining an injury on his right index finger on Sunday, returned to the pitch on Day 4. The opener scored 25 runs before he was caught behind on Shami's over. (AP)

Chasing 287, India made a poor start as opener KL Rahul was dismissed for a fourth-ball duck. (AP)

Virat Kohli combined with opener Murali Vijay as the pair tried to stabilise India. However, the skipper fell short for 17 after he edged a straight Nathan Lyon delivery to Usman Khawaja at slip, sparking scenes of jubilation from the Australian players. (AP Photo)

