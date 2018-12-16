India vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 3: Virat Kohli’s bat talks but Australia extend lead to 175 runs

Resuming the innings from 172/3, India made a poor start as Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed even before he could add a single run on Day 3. However, Virat Kohli continued from where he left off on Day 2. He went on to complete his 25th Test ton, making him the second fastest batsman to reach this milestone after a certain Sir Don Bradman. The Indian innings was wrapped up for 283, handing the hosts a 43-run lead. Australia at the end of the Day 3 reached 132/4 extending their lead to 175 runs. Usman Khawaja, who is unbeaten on 41, along with Tim Paine will continue the Australian innings on Day 4. (AP Photo)