India vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 3: Virat Kohli’s bat talks but Australia extend lead to 175 runs

Australia at the end of the Day 3 reached 132/4 extending their lead to 175 runs. Usman Khawaja, who is unbeaten on 41, along with captain Tim Paine will continue the innings on Day 4.

Resuming the innings from 172/3, India made a poor start as Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed even before he could add a single run on Day 3. However, Virat Kohli continued from where he left off on Day 2. He went on to complete his 25th Test ton, making him the second fastest batsman to reach this milestone after a certain Sir Don Bradman. The Indian innings was wrapped up for 283, handing the hosts a 43-run lead. Australia at the end of the Day 3 reached 132/4 extending their lead to 175 runs. Usman Khawaja, who is unbeaten on 41, along with Tim Paine will continue the Australian innings on Day 4. (AP Photo)

Ajinkya Rahane, who played a pivotal role in rescuing India on the previous day, failed to make an impact on Sunday as the right-handed batsman was dismissed in the first over of Day 3. (AP Photo)

Skipper Virat Kohli completed his 25th Test century on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against Australia making him the second-fastest batsman to reach this milestone. The right-hander scored 123 runs in 257 deliveries, which included 13 fours and 1 six. After completing his ton, Kohli placed his helmet on the ground, pointed to his bat and made a yapping gesture with his gloved hand. (Reuters)

A nick coming off Virat Kohli's bat was brilliantly held by Peter Handscomb at the slips. However TV replays suggested that the catch was not clean as the ball might have landed on the ground before ending up at Handscomb's palms. Kohli's dismissal was referred to third umpire Nigel Llong with the soft dismissal being out and he had to walk on 123. (AP Photo)

Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant tried to switch gears as he attacked the Australia bowling, adding 25 runs with Umesh Yadav (4 not out) for the ninth wicket, before holing out off Nathan Lyon. Pant scored 36 runs in 50 deliveries. (AP Photo)

Nathan Lyon was the standout bowler for Australia, the spinner picked 5 wickets while giving away 67 runs. He also equalled Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan with seven five-wicket hauls against India in Test cricket. (AP Photo)

Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Marcus Harris giving India the first breakthrough. (AP Photo)

Aaron Finch (25 retd hurt) didn't come out to bat after being hit by Mohammed Shami (2-23) in the 13th over. He retired hurt but scans cleared him of serious damage on his right hand's index finger. (AP Photo)

Ishant trapped Peter Handscomb leg before as Australia were reduced to 85 for three. (AP Photo)

