India vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 2: Virat Kohli-Ajinkya Rahane masterclass leads Indian counter attack

Resuming the innings from 277/6 on the second day, Australia added another 49 runs to their overnight tally. Tim Paine and Pat Cummins were solid at the start as they extended their partnership to 59 runs, before Cummins was clean bowled by Umesh Yadav for 19. In response to Australia's first innings total, India got off to a very poor start as both the openers were sent back to the pavilion under 10 runs. Skipper Virat Kohli came to the rescue as he constructed a healthy 74-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara and then went on to build another 90-run unbroken partnership with Ajinkya Rahane. Kohli, who was unbeaten on 82 at stumps on Day 2, led India's batting as the visitors reached 172/3 at the close of the play. (AP Photo)