India vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 2: Virat Kohli-Ajinkya Rahane masterclass leads Indian counter attack

Virat Kohli, who was unbeaten on 82 at stumps on Day 2, led India's batting as the visitors reached 172/3 at the close of the play.

Resuming the innings from 277/6 on the second day, Australia added another 49 runs to their overnight tally. Tim Paine and Pat Cummins were solid at the start as they extended their partnership to 59 runs, before Cummins was clean bowled by Umesh Yadav for 19. In response to Australia's first innings total, India got off to a very poor start as both the openers were sent back to the pavilion under 10 runs. Skipper Virat Kohli came to the rescue as he constructed a healthy 74-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara and then went on to build another 90-run unbroken partnership with Ajinkya Rahane. Kohli, who was unbeaten on 82 at stumps on Day 2, led India's batting as the visitors reached 172/3 at the close of the play. (AP Photo)

Australia lost their first wicket in the form of Pat Cummins as he dismissed for 19 by Umesh Yadav. (AP Photo)

It didn't take long for India to bowl out the Australia tail after that. (AP Photo)

Murali Vijay failed to make any impact as the right-handed batsman was dismissed for a duck by a scorcher of a delivery by Mitchell Starc. (AP Photo)

KL Rahul was then undone by an equally impressive delivery from Josh Hazlewood (AP Photo)

Cheteshwar Pujara, who played a pivotal role in India's 31-run victory in the 1st Test in Adelaide, once again showed the same grit. The middle-order batsman along with skipper Kohli constructed a crucial 74-run partnership to rescue India from the early blows. The right-handed batsman scored 24 runs in 103 deliveries before he was dismissed by Mitchell Starc. (AP Photo)

Skipper Virat Kohli played a pivotal role with a workmanlike 82, lifting India from a double blow at the beginning of innings to 172. The India captain stitched a 90-run unbroken partnership with Rahane by stumps on the second day. (Reuters)

Ajinkya Rahane came out with attacking intent and raced past 30 off almost as many balls before settling down. He reached his 17th Test half-century before end of play. (AP Photo)

