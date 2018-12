Australia made a strong start to Day 1 with a 112-run opening stand between Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris. India bounced back in the second session taking four Australian wickets for just 34 runs before the hosts were steadied by Shaun Marsh and Travis Head. At the close of play on Day 1, Australia were batting on 277 for the loss of six wickets, with skipper Tim Paine and Pat Cummins present at the crease. Ishant Sharma and Hanuma Vihari claimed two wickets each. (AP Photo)